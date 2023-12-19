Maroon 5 wows a packed festival crowd at the 8Wonder Winter Festival in Phu Quoc
PHU QUOC , VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2023 – By the time the festival lights came down at the 8Wonder Winter Festival in Phu Quoc, legendary pop-rock icons Maroon 5, supported by a host of top Vietnamese stars had turned in an incredible series of performances lasting over 6 hours. A global audience of over 4 million online viewers tuned in to watch the headliners perform hit songs from their incredible catalogue, and the 11,500-crowd gathered at Phu Quoc United Center were left breathless.