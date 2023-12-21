Harrow International School Hong Kong Wins Gold Award at the 2023 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards

Inheriting a 20-Year Legacy of Excellence and Innovation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – The 2023 Hang Lung Mathematics Awards (“HLMA”), co-organized by Hang Lung Properties Limited (“Hang Lung Properties”) and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”), announced this year’s winners last night. Kyan Ka Hin Cheung and Ethan Jon Yi Soh from Harrow International School Hong Kong received the Gold Award for their research report titled “On the Properties of the Semigroup Generated by the RL Fractional Integral”. Chun Hei Mok and Hei Wong from S.K.H. Tsang Shiu Tim Secondary School and Hei Tung Tam from HKUGA College won the Silver Award and the Bronze Award, respectively. They demonstrated exceptional problem-solving abilities and creativity in tackling complex mathematical problems.