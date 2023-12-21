Keeping Pace on the Road to Green Economies – The World Green Organisation’s ESG for Climate Actions International Conference 2023
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – Amid the worsening climate crisis and extreme weather phenomena, nations worldwide have been impacted, at varying degrees, by devastating natural disasters. Though a small city, Hong Kong must be a part of the global climate conversation. September’s “once-in-a-century” rainstorm raised red flags: we must work closely with the global community in seizing fresh opportunities to combat climate change. The World Green Organisation’s (WGO’s) “ESG for Climate Actions International Conference 2023” invited global experts to engage in encompassing dialogue on green finance, low-carbon technology, climate policies and the opportunities and challenges of carbon markets. Taking place at Cyberport on 30 and 31 October, the WGO flagship event’s fourth iteration marked a great leap forward in the global conversation on climate change, thanks to the support of dozens of policymakers, corporate giants, academics and sustainability experts.