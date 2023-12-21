The 2023 VinFuture Prize honored four scientific works under the theme of “Boundless Unity”
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – The VinFuture Foundation has honored four scientific breakthroughs in 2023. The US$3 million Grand Prize was awarded to the “Invention in creating a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.” Three VinFuture Special Prizes were awarded to “Invention and advancement of disease-resistant rice varieties”, “The discovery of the ozone depletion mechanism in Antarctica”, and “The discovery of the role of glucagon-like peptides-1 (GLP-1), paving the way for widely used treatments for diabetes and obesity.”