Hearts Connect along the Silk Road, International Voluntary Service Seminar Held in Nanjing
NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2023 – On December 19, the “Hearts Connect along the Silk Road” International Volunteer Service Seminar, organized by the International Volunteer Service Working Committee and hosted by Office of Nanjing Municipal Civic Enhancement Committee, took place in Nanjing, known as the literary hub of the world. Experts, scholars, and youth representatives from international institutions, research institutes, and NGOs in the field of volunteer service gathered in the city to exchange experiences and achievements in promoting sustainable development through voluntary service. The event also marked the release of the “Collection of Results of Gen Z’s International Volunteering Practice.”
