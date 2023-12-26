Taipei New Year’s Eve Party – First Time Featuring 1+4 Stage Set-Up!

Finale Group Accusefive Creating Exclusive Taipei “First Song for the New Year”
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2023- The 2024 Taipei New Year’s Eve Party is almost here! Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an announced that in addition to the main stage at Taipei City Hall Square, there will also be four other stages set up where a diversity of musical styles will be showcased, at Jingqin No. 1 Park, Zhongxin Plaza, Dinghao Plaza, and the Taipei City Hall southeast plaza. This 1+4 stage arrangement will provide a New Year’s Eve experience for each different age group. In addition, the big finale group, Accusefive, will be “customizing” exclusive performance content for Taipei, presenting a first song to welcome in 2024 rich with ceremonial meaning.