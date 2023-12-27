MuscleBlaze BIOZORB Whey Protein Unleashes a Fitness Revolution in Singapore with Cutting-Edge Science

Published: December 27, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2023 – Elevating the fitness landscape, MuscleBlaze, a trailblazer in nutrition with over 6-million customers in Asia, has launched its BIOZORB Whey Protein series in Singapore since September 2023. This innovative line, boasting a published U.S. Patent for clinically proven 50% boost in protein absorption, marks a paradigm shift in post workout nutrition, offering unparalleled recovery, lean muscle development, and overall fitness.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.