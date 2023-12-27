MuscleBlaze BIOZORB Whey Protein Unleashes a Fitness Revolution in Singapore with Cutting-Edge Science
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2023 – Elevating the fitness landscape, MuscleBlaze, a trailblazer in nutrition with over 6-million customers in Asia, has launched its BIOZORB Whey Protein series in Singapore since September 2023. This innovative line, boasting a published U.S. Patent for clinically proven 50% boost in protein absorption, marks a paradigm shift in post workout nutrition, offering unparalleled recovery, lean muscle development, and overall fitness.