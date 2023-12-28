Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment and Innovation

Published: December 28, 2023

Livestream and Affiliate Stars Crowned at Malaysia’s Biggest E-Commerce Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 December 2023 – Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned this year, celebrating the greatest and brightest stars of Malaysia’s booming e-commerce landscape. The red carpet awards show, held on 14 December 2023 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, and featured star-studded performances by Dolla and Vanessa Reynauld. One of the biggest e-commerce awards in Malaysia, Shopee Super Awards shone a spotlight on brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.