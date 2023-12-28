Shopee Super Awards 2023: Where E-Commerce Meets Entertainment and Innovation

Livestream and Affiliate Stars Crowned at Malaysia’s Biggest E-Commerce Awards
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 December 2023 – Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned this year, celebrating the greatest and brightest stars of Malaysia’s booming e-commerce landscape. The red carpet awards show, held on 14 December 2023 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, and featured star-studded performances by Dolla and Vanessa Reynauld. One of the biggest e-commerce awards in Malaysia, Shopee Super Awards shone a spotlight on brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.