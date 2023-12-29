Effective deployment of social resources for the elderly by ” Harvest Care”

Published: December 29, 2023

Creation of a unique and humanized “Elderly Counseling” service to accompany caregivers in facing elderly problems

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 December 2023 – “Harvest Care” is pleased to announce that in 2024, we will launch an upgraded version of the Elderly Advisory Service, and continue to build up a team to effectively match the elderly with various elderly services, to enable better allocation of social resources to the needy. We will also extend the service to the Greater Bay Area, and provide better support to the elderly through new services such as “Virtual Home Visit Experience”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.