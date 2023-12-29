Fringe Club Unveils a New Chapter

Innovative Program and Venue Upgrade Redefine its Identity – East-meet-West Center Brings Art to a Broader Audience
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 December 2023 – Hong Kong’s vibrant arts and culture scene is set to flourish even further as the iconic Hong Kong Fringe Club proudly announces its successful win of the open tender issued by the Culture, Sports & Tourism Bureau (“CSTB”) of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Our esteemed platform for the arts has been granted the opportunity to continue to operate in the Grade 1 heritage building located at No. 2 Lower Albert Road in the Central District.