Sushiyoshi Hong Kong Wins Japan’s First New Year Auction For Prized Uni Box With Record Price

Michelin-Starred Chef Hiroki Gifts Hong Kong’s Lucky Diners with World’s Rarest Uni

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 January 2024 – Chef Hiroki of Sushiyoshi Hong Kong, has won Japan’s first New Year uni auction, in a hotly contested bidding contest, for a rare box of the prized highest grade Hadate Kita Murasaki Sea Urchin from Hokkaido, paying JPY1,500,000 (HKD82,500) .