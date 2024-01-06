VinFast to build integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu, India
TAMIL NADU, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2024 – VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, and the Tamil Nadu State Government announce a landmark partnership in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to charge the development of green transportation in India. VinFast and the State Government will work toward a total investment of up to USD 2 billion, with an intended commitment of USD 500 million for the first phase of the Project, spanning five years from the commencement date. This move indicates a significant step in VinFast’s expansion into the world’s third-largest vehicle market.