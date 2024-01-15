TVBS Ushers in 2024 With Spectacular Gala Events
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2024 – TVBS, the government-designated organizer of major annual projects for nine consecutive years, proudly announces its extraordinary achievements in 2023, marked by the successful hosting of three major events: the 2024 Taipei New Year’s Party, Christmasland in New Taipei City 2023, and the 2024 Taitung New Year’s Eve Party—Drift East, Travel Far. These events underscore TVBS’s exceptional production and broadcasting expertise, coupled with masterful applications of cutting-edge AR technology.