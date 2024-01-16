HONOR Unveils the HONOR Magic V2 in Singapore, Priced at $1,999
World’s Thinnest and Lightest Inward Foldable Smartphone will be available in store from 25 January
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2024 – Global technology brand HONOR unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2, in Singapore, today. This innovative device is the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone. The HONOR Magic V2 takes industry benchmarks to a completely new level, boasting remarkable improvements in form factor, battery life, display, and overall user experience.