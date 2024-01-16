OnePlus Collaborates with Qualcomm to Integrated Multiple Industry-leading Features on the Next-gen Flagship OnePlus 12
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2024 – Global technology company OnePlus today announced that it has undergone a comprehensive collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to bring a series of cutting-edge technologies to the upcoming next-gen flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone. By maximizing the potential of Qualcomm Technologies’ most premium mobile chips, the technologies are set to deliver an enhanced user experience that raises the bar for all-round flagship performance on smartphones.