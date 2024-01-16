Real Axe Captivates Ngee Ann Poly Open House with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Interactive Experiences
A Leap into the Future: Real Axe’s Advanced AI Ushers in a New Era of Interactive Event ExperiencesSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2024 – Real Axe, a pioneering force in experiential technology, has left an indelible mark at the recently concluded Ngee Ann Poly Open House held from January 4th to 6th, 2024. Harnessing the formidable capabilities of AI technology, Real Axe ingeniously reshaped the event’s landscape, providing an unparalleled interactive experience for prospective students, parents, and visitors in attendance.
