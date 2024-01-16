TUMI Opens New Store at the Iconic Saigon Central Post Office
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2024 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is excited to announce the opening of its new store at Saigon Central Post Office, Vietnam – an iconic landmark with cultural and historical significance in Ho Chi Minh City. The expansive space covers 1,163 sq. ft. and is designed to provide a luxurious shopping experience for TUMI customers.