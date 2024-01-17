Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition (Medical Asia 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from January 17, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the the MEDICAL JAPAN [Osaka], Arab Health, Hospitalar Sao Paulo, CMEF 2024 and the FIME 2024 to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.