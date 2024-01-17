Sanrio Characters Bring Chinese New Year Joy to 7-Eleven! Gather Good Luck & Blessings with 8 Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks Overflowing with Fortune and Prosperity in the Year of the Dragon

Published: January 17, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – As the Year of the Dragon rolls in, 7-Eleven has some fun surprises to share this Chinese New Year! This year, 7-Eleven has teamed up with eight adorable Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Hangyodon, Pompompurin, Minna no Tābō, Ahirunopekkle, Kerokerokeroppi, and Little Twin Stars. They’ve all come together in a set of eight “Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks” to kickstart your new year!

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.