Sanrio Characters Bring Chinese New Year Joy to 7-Eleven! Gather Good Luck & Blessings with 8 Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks Overflowing with Fortune and Prosperity in the Year of the Dragon
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – As the Year of the Dragon rolls in, 7-Eleven has some fun surprises to share this Chinese New Year! This year, 7-Eleven has teamed up with eight adorable Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Hangyodon, Pompompurin, Minna no Tābō, Ahirunopekkle, Kerokerokeroppi, and Little Twin Stars. They’ve all come together in a set of eight “Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks” to kickstart your new year!