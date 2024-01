Welcome Prosperity with Eight Adorable Sanrio Characters Coin Banks in 7-Eleven’s Latest Shop & Earn Stamps Programme

7-Eleven Singapore’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme will showcase a limited-edition series of coin banks featuring eight popular Sanrio characters, including Ahiru no Pekkle, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala, among others.

Stamp issuance begins on 17 January 2024 and ends on 12 March 2024 at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 20 March 2024 or while stocks last.

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; Redeem one blind box containing a Sanrio Coin Bank with every six stamps collected and a top-up of $10.90, or 500 YUU points and a top-up of $10.50.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Neswire – 17 January 2024 – Usher in the Lunar New Year with fan-favourite Sanrio characters as they make a comeback with 7-Eleven’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme! 7-Eleven has launched a new collection of eight coin banks featuring the beloved Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Ahiru no Pekkle and many more. This new range is available at 7-Eleven stores across Singapore, so hurry and get your hands on a trusty Sanrio assistant to help you achieve your money-saving New Year’s resolution!