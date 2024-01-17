Welcome Prosperity with Eight Adorable Sanrio Characters Coin Banks in 7-Eleven’s Latest Shop & Earn Stamps Programme
- 7-Eleven Singapore’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme will showcase a limited-edition series of coin banks featuring eight popular Sanrio characters, including Ahiru no Pekkle, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala, among others.
- Stamp issuance begins on 17 January 2024 and ends on 12 March 2024 at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 20 March 2024 or while stocks last.
- Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; Redeem one blind box containing a Sanrio Coin Bank with every six stamps collected and a top-up of $10.90, or 500 YUU points and a top-up of $10.50.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Neswire – 17 January 2024 – Usher in the Lunar New Year with fan-favourite Sanrio characters as they make a comeback with 7-Eleven’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps Programme! 7-Eleven has launched a new collection of eight coin banks featuring the beloved Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Ahiru no Pekkle and many more. This new range is available at 7-Eleven stores across Singapore, so hurry and get your hands on a trusty Sanrio assistant to help you achieve your money-saving New Year’s resolution!