Conference on “The Future Hong Kong Economy” gathers thought leaders to discuss the city’s economic development
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2024 – The “Thought Leadership Conference Series: The Future of Hong Kong Economy”, organised by HKU Business School and co-organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy, concluded successfully on 18 January. The conference gathers distinguished scholars, policymakers and business leaders to engage in knowledge exchange and explore policy directions and opportunities for economic development in various topics, including the global economic outlook, repositioning Hong Kong economy, uncovering economic opportunities for Hong Kong’s transformation, entrepreneurs’ perception on the future opportunities, ESG Development and talent cultivation. This year, the conference invited Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences and Mr. Vincent Lo, Founder and Chairman of Shui On Group as keynote speakers.