Conference on “The Future Hong Kong Economy” gathers thought leaders to discuss the city’s economic development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2024 – The “, organised by HKU Business School andco-organised bythe Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy, concluded successfully on 18 January. The conference gathers distinguished scholars, policymakers and business leaders to engage in knowledge exchange and explore policy directions and opportunities for economic development in various topics, including the global economic outlook, repositioning Hong Kong economy, uncovering economic opportunities for Hong Kong’s transformation, entrepreneurs’ perception on the future opportunities, ESG Development and talent cultivation. This year, the conference invited, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences and, Founder and Chairman of Shui On Groupas keynote speakers.