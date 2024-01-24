Alibaba Pictures and Studio Ghibli Forge Strategic Partnership
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – On January 5, 2024, Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (“Alibaba Pictures” or the “Company”, HKEX: 1060), a leading Internet film and television company in China, had a meeting with Studio Ghibli, a world-renowned top animation studio, where they successfully forged a strategic partnership encompassing various fields, such as animation and the development of immersive exhibitions. This auspicious occasion not only marked Studio Ghibli’s first working day of the new year but also celebrated the 83rd birthday of the legendary animation master, Director Hayao Miyazaki. Mr. Jie Li, President of Alibaba Pictures, conveyed the blessings and messages from Chinese fans to Director Hayao Miyazaki. The two parties exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the new year ahead.