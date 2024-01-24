GPE: Catch-up classes keep students in school in the Central African Republic

Published: January 24, 2024

  • In the Central African Republic, 39% of students drop out of primary school. Many drop out due to the poor quality of education: a lack of infrastructure and qualified teachers make it difficult for students to acquire the basic skills needed to advance to higher grades.
  • A GPE-funded remedial education program helps keep children in school by providing low-performing students at risk of dropping out with additional instruction to strengthen their reading and math skills.
  • This program runs over school holidays and will benefit almost 100,000 students in 480 public primary schools by 2025.

VILLAGE OF BOYALI, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – The Central African Republic (CAR) is one of the poorest and most fragile countries in the world. Since gaining independence in 1960, CAR has not experienced a sustained period of peace. In 2019, the government signed an agreement with armed groups which continues to provide a roadmap to long-term peace and stability, but violence and political tensions continue to take their toll on civilians, particularly on children and their education.

