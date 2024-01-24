HKT launches premium lifestyle brand “1O1O HOME” Redefining the top-notch home broadband experience
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT is launching its all-new service brand, 1O1O HOME, to offer a series of premium services in line with 1O1O’s superb quality and elevate customers’ lifestyle enjoyment while fully leveraging its quad-play edge to redefine the top-notch home experience.
1O1O HOME presents a one-stop smart-living and network solution, combining HKT’s optic-fibre broadband and high-speed 5G mobile network technology with different smart-living appliances for an all-round enhancement of the home experience. In addition, 1O1O HOME features a range of personalised services as well as exciting offers and experiences to provide outstanding lifestyle enjoyment for our customers both indoors and out.
