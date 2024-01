ONYX Hospitality Group Expands with the Launch of the First Shama Property in Malaysia: Shama Suasana Johor Bahru

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group , the prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru in Malaysia, marking the opening of the first Shama property in the country.