Trip.com Group Pledges To Boost Tourism In Southeast Asia
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trip.com Group CEO Ms Jane Sun held private meetings with key leaders from Southeast Asian countries. Ms Sun engaged in discussions with Mr Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and Mr Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, to explore the immense growth potential of the tourism industry and exchange insights on its advancement.