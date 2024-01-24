XTransfer Debuts in Dubai UAE
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – XTransfer, World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, made its debut in the UAE during the “Light+ Intelligent Building Middle East 2024” exhibition held in Dubai. The event showcased advanced smart lighting products and technologies from over 350 innovative lighting companies worldwide, marking an impressive 88% increase in participating companies compared to the previous year.