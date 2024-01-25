Gleneagles Hospital Johor Spearheads Initiative For A Cervical Cancer-Free World

1,500 Women in Johor’s Underprivileged Communities to Benefit from Screening and Awareness Campaign
ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ) has launched a key campaign coinciding with the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, signaling a significant move towards sustainable healthcare. Collaborating with ROSE Foundation, an NGO established with a mission to eliminate cervical cancer in Malaysia, this initiative focuses on providing cervical cancer screening and raising awareness among disadvantaged women in Johor. This effort reflects GHJ’s active approach to preventive healthcare, directly addressing, the third most common cancer in the country.