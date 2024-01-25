HeeSay Gala Made a Splash in Bangkok, Opening New Chapter for LGBTQ+ Community
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – HeeSay, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ online community, wrapped up its annual gala in Bangkok on January 20. Having attracted the eyes of nearly one hundred KOLs, users and partners from global markets like Thailand, Vietnam, the U.S., etc, this signature event was held to recognize these participants for their efforts in helping perfect the online community over the year.