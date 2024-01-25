HKSTP Reached out to World-class Universities in the US on Talent Nurturing and Sparked Huge Interest in Hong Kong’s I&T Ecosystem

Meetings with NVIDIA, Google, Linkedin to explore collaboration opportunities through HKSTP Innovation Mixer to the US West Coast
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) recently embarked on its Innovation Mixer US West Coast Tour to connect the US and Hong Kong innovation communities and showcase the booming opportunities in Asia. From 16 to 19 January, the HKSTP delegation held a series of events including visits to prestigious academic institutions Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) to explore potential collaborations on incubation, internship and talent programmes. The delegation met with over 40 market-leading tech enterprises, venture capital firms, accelerators, academia and R&D leaders, while over 250 young entrepreneurs, innovators and talent came to hear about Hong Kong’s growing innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem.