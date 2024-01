LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong Launches “New Year Surprises Quartet” – Time-Limited Delights, Infinite Upgraded Fun

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kongis thrilled to announce the launch of the “” in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Dragon. This exciting event will feature a series of themed activities and exclusive offers, providing children and adults with a joyful and creatively stimulating experience. Join us at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kongto embark on a journey of fun and discovery during this exceptional Lunar New Year celebration.