Melco is honored by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 with a collective total of five diamonds

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is featured in list debut as Jade Dragon sustains title as Macau’s only three diamond Chinese restaurant

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has attained a collective total of five diamonds from. The honor goes to Melco’s iconic French fine dining restaurant,, alongside the Company’s signature Chinese restaurantsand