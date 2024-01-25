Organised by World Green Organisation and Proudly Presented by MTR Corporation – Green WALK Hong Kong 2024
Green WALK Hong Kong and Walking Habit Survey Results Press ConferenceSurvey Finds Changes in Travel Habits Among Hong Kong Citizens
Let’s Adopt a Low-carbon Lifestyle by Walking Every Day
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 January 2024 – The “Green WALK Hong Kong 2024” campaign organised by World Green Organisation (“WGO”) has returned, this year with the full support of MTR Corporation. With the theme of “Promote Walkable City and Combat Climate Change”, this year’s event has the honour of having Miss Grace Chan, Miss Hong Kong 2013, as the ambassador for Green WALK Hong Kong 2024, alongside the MTR’s Green Ambassador, Green T Baby, to organise the City Orienteering Competition. This event aims to raise awareness among Hong Kong residents about climate change and encourage the use of low-carbon transportation, promoting an energy-efficient and low-carbon lifestyle with the support of our media partner Yahoo HK. According to the latest walking habits survey conducted by the World Green Organisation, Hong Kong people’s environmental awareness has been increasing in recent years and they are willing to actively change their daily habits. The report reveals that the number of citizens who walk for 30 minutes or more every day has reached 10%. Although the number of active walkers is still a minority, it indicates a growing awareness among Hong Kong citizens regarding their travel habits and a preference for walking as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.