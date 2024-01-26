Enter the Metaverse and Experience an Amazing New Tokyo – The Virtual Edo-Tokyo Project
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2024 – SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, bringing together Tokyo’s innovation creators to share their solutions for urban growth and sustainability, is scheduled to begin this spring. To lead up to this event, which promotes Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo (SusHi Tech Tokyo) and the creation of sustainable new value, Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is pleased to launch the “Virtual Edo-Tokyo Project”, using the metaverse to bring the wonders of Tokyo to the world.
Opening 100 days before the start of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, The Virtual Edo-Tokyo Project was launched on Thursday, January 18. The launch featured Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and MATSUMURA Sayuri, who introduced the metaverse space filled with Tokyo’s attractions, followed by a virtual speech from Governor Koike via her metaverse avatar.
