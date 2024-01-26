Proactively Cope with the Waste Charging Policy: Delighted Treasure Group Provides Well-suited Solutions
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2024 – With the Hong Kong government announcing the official implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Charging (MSW Charging) policy starting from August 1st of this year, waste disposal across all sectors in Hong Kong will be charged based on the “polluter-pays” principle. Delighted Treasure Group Company Limited (referred to as “Delighted Treasure” or the “Company”) has long been actively responding to government policies with its environmentally-friendly regeneration and recycling concept. The Delighted Treasure team has brainstormed and combined past experiences while considering the needs of residents. They have planned to provide convenient and appropriate solutions for citizens.