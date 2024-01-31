Melco’s Studio City Water Park listed among China’s top 100 novel attractions in 2023 Global Travel Play Book released by China Tourism Academy & Mafengwo
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 January 2024 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, is pleased to announce that Studio City Water Park has been recognized as one of China’s top 100 novel attractions by Global Travel Play Book (全球旅行玩法寶典), a publication jointly issued by China Tourism Academy and the popular Chinese travel platform Mafengwo (馬蜂窩).