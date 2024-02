Experience the Fusion of Comfort, Community, and Creativity at Sepang’s Latest Hospitality Landmark

SEPANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 January 2024 – BRIX KLIA by Pinetree (BRIX KLIA), a novel hotel concept, recently opened its doors in Sepang, Malaysia, and is celebrating its launch with attractive room promotions and a unique artistic twist. Catering to both short-term and long-term guests, BRIX KLIA is not just a place to stay but an experience in creativity and community.