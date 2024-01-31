Revolutionizing Art with Sustainability: Camm Solutions Partners with MemoriesForArt for 3D Printed, Eco-Friendly Astronaut Buddha
HAMBURG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 31 January 2024 – Camm Solutions (www.camm.org) has developed a globally scalable alternative to plastic and plastic packaging that is fully compostable, biodegradable and recyclable. The patented CAMM material contains zero microplastics, toxins, or eternal chemicals. CAMM has the potential to halve plastic waste globally. UN Organisation UNIDO defined it as global solution for microplastics.