DFI Retail Group Deploys the First European-made 24-ton Electric Truck in Hong Kong, Advancing towards Net Zero Emissions
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – DFI Retail Group (“DFI”) is pleased to announce that Wellcome Supermarket (“Wellcome”), a part of its retail portfolio, has acquired a European-made 24-ton electric truck, with plans to add a second one to its fleet in Hong Kong later this year. This strategic move makes Wellcome the first retail company in Hong Kong to adopt such vehicles, marking a pivotal step in DFI’s commitment to sustainable development. This initiative is part of DFI’s broader sustainability strategy, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.