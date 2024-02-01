HKCERT Releases Annual Information Security Outlook and Forecast
Next Level Phishing Attacks Difficult to Distinguish
Hackers Exploit AI for Crimes Could Become a New Normal
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) held a briefing today, and summarised the information security situation in Hong Kong in 2023 as well as released a security outlook for 2024. Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), can bring additional benefits to businesses. However, with the development of these technologies, cyber attacks come one after another, and cyber threats become more complicated. Organisations and citizens must not underestimate them. It is important for organisations and citizens to have a better understanding of cyber security and to enhance their ability to respond to cyber security risks.
Hackers Exploit AI for Crimes Could Become a New Normal
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) held a briefing today, and summarised the information security situation in Hong Kong in 2023 as well as released a security outlook for 2024. Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), can bring additional benefits to businesses. However, with the development of these technologies, cyber attacks come one after another, and cyber threats become more complicated. Organisations and citizens must not underestimate them. It is important for organisations and citizens to have a better understanding of cyber security and to enhance their ability to respond to cyber security risks.