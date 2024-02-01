“JUMP: Assemble,” the First Officially Authorized MOBA Mobile Game by Shueisha, to Launch soon

Explore diverse experiences, discover hidden character Easter eggs, and enjoy a hands-on demo for the first time
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – Published by DeNA, the brand-new officially authorized MOBA mobile game “JUMP: Assemble” is the annual masterpiece produced in collaboration with Shueisha. The game brings together numerous iconic hero characters from “Weekly Shōnen Jump,” allowing players to experience the thrilling sensation of fighting alongside their beloved idols! In addition to the classic 5v5 MOBA battle mode, a new mode, “The Dragon Ball Battle,” will be introduced for the first time! Join us in the excitement!