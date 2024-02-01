Triastek’s 3D Printed Gastric Retention Product T22 Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application
- Triastek‘s 3D printed gastric retention product T22 received IND clearance from the FDA, becoming the world‘s first 3D printed gastric retention product.
- Currently, Triastek has four 3D printed products, T19, T20, T21, and T22, that have obtained IND clearance from the FDA, ranking Triastek first in the global 3D printed field for pharmaceutical clinical development.
NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – On January 27, Triastek announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance to proceed for the Investigational New Drug (IND) of the company’s 3D-printed product T22, making it the first 3D printed gastric retention product to receive this designation. Triastek is preparing to initiate clinical studies with T22 to fast-track product development.