UXLink’s Latest Innovation: Advanced WEB3 Wallet Functions Through Partnership with OKX Wallet

‘Train to Busan’ sequel ‘PENINSULA’ is ready to create global phenomenon!

‘Gang Dongwon’, ‘Lee Junghyun’, and

Director ‘Yeon Sangho’ lead conversations

‘PENINSULA’

is the 1st case of K-movie to join global live streaming on #TwitterBlueroom

is the 1st case of K-movie to join global live streaming on #TwitterBlueroom Twitter

also launched #PENINSULA special emojis to celebrate the confirmation of its

release in 185 countries and its invitation to the Cannes International Film

Festival

▲Photo

Description: Announcement image for ‘PENINSULA’ #TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 6 July 2020 – Twitter invites the leading

actors of the movie <PENINSULA>, Gang Dongwon and Lee Junghyun, and the director, Yeon Sangho,

to #TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A session

to communicate with global fans on July 9, ahead of its premiere.

“#TwitterBlueroom LIVE” is an

original program of Twitter that invites celebrities from various fields such

as K-POP, Entertainment, politics, society, and culture to communicate in

real-time with Twitter users around the world globally.

The movie <PENINSULA> is

an action blockbuster film depicting the desperate fight by people left behind

in the land devastated by a zombie virus for the 4 years after the movie

<Train to Busan>. <Train to

Busan> directed by Yeon Sangho, reached over 10 million viewers in Korea and

got global attention. Gang Dongwon, Lee Junghyun, Kwon Haehyo, Kim Minjae, Koo

Kyohawn, Kim Doyoon, Lee Re, Lee Yewon and other major actors ​​are starring in

<PENINSULA>, setting expectations high for this sequel.

Watch the hour-long live

stream of #TwitterBlueroom on July 9 at 8 pm KST at the Twitter Korea official

account (@TwitterKorea)

and Twitter official account of Next Entertainment World (@movie_n_NEW),

the film investment and distribution company for <PENINSULA>.

Any twitter users will be able to join #TwitterBlueroom through Tweets using

the hashtag ‘#Ask_PENINSULA

or live streaming chat. Gang Dongwon, Lee Junghyun, and Director Yeon Sangho

will introduce the movie and characters, as well as pick and answer the

questions from fans on Twitter. English subtitles will be provided to help global movie fans

communicate.

Twitter also launched

#PENINSULA special emojis to celebrate the confirmation of its release in 185

countries and its invitation to the Cannes International Film Festival. Special emoji will appear

on all Tweets using the official hashtags #Ask_PENINSULA, #부산행그후4년, #반도, #TrainToBusanSequel, #PENINSULA. The story behind the

special emoji will also be revealed on #TwitterBlueroom.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global

K-POP & K-Contents Partnership at Twitter said “<PENINSULA> is a

masterpiece that has raised expectations for the globalization of Korean movies

(K-Movie). #TwitterBlueroom LIVE program has contributed to global communication

for K-POP artists such as BLACKPINK, EXO, SuperM, and GOT7 (#JACKmeetsGOT7).

Through the global live streaming on #TwitterBlueroom, fans from around the

world who are thirsty for the movie will share a new experience in real-time

conversation directly with the director and actors of <PENINSULA.>”

<PENINSULA> previously drove a survival

challenge, giving away six original items related to the movie, and a global

Fan-art challenge in 41 countries across the world as fan promotions. Through

this #TwitterBlueroom LIVE session, a post-review about the selected fan-art

will also be shared.

<PENINSULA> will be

released in Korea, Taiwan and HongKong on July 15, and Malaysia on June 16.

It’s officially invited to the Cannes International Film Festival and is

regarded as one of the most anticipated films in the second half of this year.

In particular, with the global economy slowing down with COVID-19, it has

achieved pre-sales in 185 countries around the world, including countries in

Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Middle East and Scandinavia, as

well as across Asia.