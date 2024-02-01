UXLink’s Latest Innovation: Advanced WEB3 Wallet Functions Through Partnership with OKX Wallet

‘Train to Busan’ sequel ‘PENINSULA’ is ready to create global phenomenon!
- ‘Gang Dongwon’, ‘Lee Junghyun’, and
Director ‘Yeon Sangho’ lead conversations
- ‘PENINSULA’
is the 1st case of K-movie to join global live streaming on #TwitterBlueroom
- Twitter
also launched #PENINSULA special emojis to celebrate the confirmation of its
release in 185 countries and its invitation to the Cannes International Film
Festival
▲Photo
Description: Announcement image for ‘PENINSULA’ #TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 6 July 2020 – Twitter invites the leading
actors of the movie <PENINSULA>, Gang Dongwon and Lee Junghyun, and the director, Yeon Sangho,
to #TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A session
to communicate with global fans on July 9, ahead of its premiere.
“#TwitterBlueroom LIVE” is an
original program of Twitter that invites celebrities from various fields such
as K-POP, Entertainment, politics, society, and culture to communicate in
real-time with Twitter users around the world globally.
The movie <PENINSULA> is
an action blockbuster film depicting the desperate fight by people left behind
in the land devastated by a zombie virus for the 4 years after the movie
<Train to Busan>. <Train to
Busan> directed by Yeon Sangho, reached over 10 million viewers in Korea and
got global attention. Gang Dongwon, Lee Junghyun, Kwon Haehyo, Kim Minjae, Koo
Kyohawn, Kim Doyoon, Lee Re, Lee Yewon and other major actors are starring in
<PENINSULA>, setting expectations high for this sequel.
Watch the hour-long live
stream of #TwitterBlueroom on July 9 at 8 pm KST at the Twitter Korea official
account (@TwitterKorea)
and Twitter official account of Next Entertainment World (@movie_n_NEW),
the film investment and distribution company for <PENINSULA>.
Any twitter users will be able to join #TwitterBlueroom through Tweets using
the hashtag ‘#Ask_PENINSULA
or live streaming chat. Gang Dongwon, Lee Junghyun, and Director Yeon Sangho
will introduce the movie and characters, as well as pick and answer the
questions from fans on Twitter. English subtitles will be provided to help global movie fans
communicate.
Twitter also launched
#PENINSULA special emojis to celebrate the confirmation of its release in 185
countries and its invitation to the Cannes International Film Festival. Special emoji will appear
on all Tweets using the official hashtags #Ask_PENINSULA, #부산행그후4년, #반도, #TrainToBusanSequel, #PENINSULA. The story behind the
special emoji will also be revealed on #TwitterBlueroom.
YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global
K-POP & K-Contents Partnership at Twitter said “<PENINSULA> is a
masterpiece that has raised expectations for the globalization of Korean movies
(K-Movie). #TwitterBlueroom LIVE program has contributed to global communication
for K-POP artists such as BLACKPINK, EXO, SuperM, and GOT7 (#JACKmeetsGOT7).
Through the global live streaming on #TwitterBlueroom, fans from around the
world who are thirsty for the movie will share a new experience in real-time
conversation directly with the director and actors of <PENINSULA.>”
<PENINSULA> previously drove a survival
challenge, giving away six original items related to the movie, and a global
Fan-art challenge in 41 countries across the world as fan promotions. Through
this #TwitterBlueroom LIVE session, a post-review about the selected fan-art
will also be shared.
<PENINSULA> will be
released in Korea, Taiwan and HongKong on July 15, and Malaysia on June 16.
It’s officially invited to the Cannes International Film Festival and is
regarded as one of the most anticipated films in the second half of this year.
In particular, with the global economy slowing down with COVID-19, it has
achieved pre-sales in 185 countries around the world, including countries in
Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Middle East and Scandinavia, as
well as across Asia.