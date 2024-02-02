Black Spade and founder of dragon-i Gilbert Yeung sign MOU to join forces to revolutionise entertainment business worldwide
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 February 2024 – Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade“) announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU“) with Mr. Gilbert Yeung (“Mr. Yeung“), the creator of: the legendary nightclub dragon-I, Tazmania Ballroom, Cassio, and the stylish reflexology and spa concept store Ten Feet Tall, to launch a new top-notch and exclusive global lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality group (the “Joint Venture“) to tap into the great potential that the leisure and entertainment industry has to offer.