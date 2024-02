Four Budget-Friendly Finds on Shopee Live To Transform Your Home this Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 02 February 2024 – As Chinese New Year approaches, the desire for renewal stirs within. The festival symbolises a fresh start, abundant laughter, warmth, and joy. This year, many Malaysians are turning to Shopee Live, a platform overflowing with budget-friendly finds that transform Chinese New Year preparation into a delightful adventure.