Greater Bay Airlines launches Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate Lunar New Year
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 February 2024 – Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched the Bangkok – Hong Kong companion fare promotion to celebrate the festive Lunar New Year. From now until 31 March 2024, customers can purchase roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Hong Kong for two or more passengers for only THB฿2,100 each (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).