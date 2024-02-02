Greater Bay Airlines launches special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of scheduled service to Japan
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 February 2024 – Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) today launched a special promotion to celebrate the first anniversary of the airline’s scheduled service between Japan and Hong Kong, and the festive Lunar New Year. Starting today until 30 March 2024, customers can purchase a one-way ticket between Tokyo/Osaka and Hong Kong for only JPY¥8900 up (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive).