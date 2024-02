Humansa Reveals Hong Kong Community Strength Declining Prematurely, Research Results Signal a Wellness Wake-Up Call for Hong Kong Society

Preventive Care, Active Lifestyle and Healthy Diet Help Increase Strength, Healthspan and Lifespan

Grip strength is globally regarded as a reliable indicator of overall health with its connection to muscle strength, immune health, chronic disease risk and longevity

Hong Kong grip strength weaker compared to Japan, Europe, North America and Australia

Living longer better vs. just living should be a primary goal

Average grip strength of women begins to decline as early as 35

Average grip strength decline of 50% in strength from 40-80 years old

Despite Hong Kong leading the world in life expectancy[1], more than 30 percent fall into the “Weak” grip strength category; more than 20 percent never exercise

More than 55 percent engage only in low-intensity exercises, which do not build muscle

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 February 2024 – Humansa ( www.humansahealth.com ), the Hong Kong-based health and wellness company, today revealed concerning research findings from the Hong Kong community into citizens’ grip strength. Under New World Development ( www.nwd.com.hk ), Humansa is a pioneer in redefining preventive healthcare and wellness.