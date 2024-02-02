Humansa Reveals Hong Kong Community Strength Declining Prematurely, Research Results Signal a Wellness Wake-Up Call for Hong Kong Society
Preventive Care, Active Lifestyle and Healthy Diet Help Increase Strength, Healthspan and Lifespan
- Grip strength is globally regarded as a reliable indicator of overall health with its connection to muscle strength, immune health, chronic disease risk and longevity
- Hong Kong grip strength weaker compared to Japan, Europe, North America and Australia
- Living longer better vs. just living should be a primary goal
- Average grip strength of women begins to decline as early as 35
- Average grip strength decline of 50% in strength from 40-80 years old
- Despite Hong Kong leading the world in life expectancy[1], more than 30 percent fall into the “Weak” grip strength category; more than 20 percent never exercise
- More than 55 percent engage only in low-intensity exercises, which do not build muscle
HONG KONG SAR – 2 February 2024 – Humansa (www.humansahealth.com), the Hong Kong-based health and wellness company, today revealed concerning research findings from the Hong Kong community into citizens' grip strength. Under New World Development (www.nwd.com.hk), Humansa is a pioneer in redefining preventive healthcare and wellness.