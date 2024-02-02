Qiai (Qichun Mugwort) Brand Initiates Global Creative Call, Inviting Discerning Creative Minds to Shape an Iconic Brand Identity

Published: February 2, 2024

QICHUN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 February 2024 – Qiai (Qichun Mugwort), an esteemed brand originating from Qichun County, China, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Global Creative Call, an international invitation to ingenious minds worldwide to submit exceptional proposals for advertising slogans, logo designs, and Intellectual Property (IP) creative works. This initiative aims to further elevate and promote the Qiai brand, renowned for its rich history, exceptional quality, and distinctive pharmacological effects.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.