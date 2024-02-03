The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Teams Up With Inter Miami CF To Realise Dreams for Wish Kids, Specially Abled Athletes and the Inclusive Community
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 February 2024 – The Tatler XFEST Hong Kong, ‘Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF’ football match, the city’s mega event, will kick off tomorrow. As the exclusive hotel partner of the event, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong shares the passion and joy of soccer with the world’s soccer fans and hopes to spread the spirit of care and positive energy to the community. Promoting the spirit of social inclusion through the event, Inter Miami CF stars including eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentina’s World Cup Champion Lionel Messi, teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, today met with Hong Kong’s retired athlete and six-time Paralympic gold medalist So Wa Wai, Special Olympics Hong Kong soccer team player Lee Ho Yung, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Network for the Promotion of Inclusive Society Kim Mok, and two children from Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong, to cheer them on and promote the spirit of “Hope” together.